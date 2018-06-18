HHH Tweets Behind-The-Scenes Photo From London, Infamous WWE Haircuts, Zack Gibson Vs. Amir Jordan

- Above is full video from Zack Gibson vs. Amir Jordan in the WWE UK Title tournament, taped at the recent UK Download Festival. Gibson will now face Jack Gallagher in the quarterfinals.

- Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring infamous Superstar haircuts:

- Triple H tweeted the following as officials wrapped preparations for the WWE UK Title tournament, which is set to begin soon at Royal Albert Hall in London. Stay tuned for full spoilers from the show.