Brock Lesnar - Jon Jones Fight Odds, UFC Hall Of Fame Details, Donald Cerrone Primer

- This coming Saturday morning, former UFC lightweight title contender Donald Cerrone headlines UFC Fight Night 132. Cerrone meets Leon Edwards live from Singapore on UFC Fight Pass.

With a win over Edwards, "Cowboy" will make history, breaking a current tie with Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre for the all-time wins record in the UFC. Cerrone currently boasts 20 Octagon victories to his resume.

Check out this fight replay in the video above featuring Cerrone vs. Edson Barboza.

- If, and remains a huge if at this point, the UFC is somehow able to sign both Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar to a fight, Las Vegas sees the former light heavyweight champion "Bones" entering the Octagon as the odds-on favorite. According to Bovada, Jones is currently a -350 favorite over Lesnar, who is a +260 underdog.

Jones is working on trying to clear his name with the USADA just so he can compete once more in MMA, as he faces a possible four-year suspension. Lesnar, meanwhile, would also need to be cleared by the anti-doping program and remains the WWE champion at this moment.

UFC president Dana White, though, tossed more gas on the fire in regards to a future collision between the two in recent interviews. Also, Jones has discussed Lesnar several times with fight fans on Twitter.

- It will be a big night for the UFC when they introduce Ronda Rousey to the hall of fame as the first female fighter to join the ranks. The former champion is set to be inducted on July 5 from Las Vegas live on UFC Fight Pass.

Along with Rousey, a former UFC champion and current WWE performer, Matt Serra, Bruce Connal and Art Davie will all be inducted. Rousey is going into the "Modern" wing, Serra the "Pioneer" and both Connal and Davie the "Contributor."