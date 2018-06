Thanks to Beatrice & Caleb Connor for the following WWE UK Title tournament spoilers from today's tapings at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. These will air on June 25th and June 26th at 3pm EST on the WWE Network.

* They are airing promos for the UK November tour and Roman Reigns was heavily booed

* WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Amir Jordan defeated Joseph Conners

* WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Zack Gibson defeated Jack Gallagher