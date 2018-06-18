Roman Reigns On Chicago Crowd, Ronda Rousey Has Words For Alexa Bliss, Bobby Lashley Sends A Warning

- Above is video of Bobby Lashley talking to Mike Rome after his win over Sami Zayn at WWE Money In the Bank last night. Lashley says this isn't the end of their saga but this is the first step in his path back to the top. Lashley says Sami just wasn't good enough and that's a message to everyone else - nothing they do is going to be enough to stop Lashley as this is his time and he's taking it straight to the top.

- Roman Reigns took to Twitter today and gave props to the Chicago crowd for doing what they do during his win over Jinder Mahal at last night's MITB pay-per-view:

Match-by-match, city-by-city. That's what's built the #RomanEmpire. Every time I walk in the ring, it's an opportunity to illicit a reaction. You did your part last night Chicago. #MITB — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 18, 2018

See Also Referee Charles Robinson Not Happy With Chicago Fans After WWE Money In The Bank PPV

- It looks like Ronda Rousey will be gunning for new RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss on tonight's post-MITB RAW from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Rousey wrote the following on Instagram in regards to Bliss interrupting the match with Nia Jax to cash-in her newly-won briefcase:

About last night.... I know I had @niajaxwwe beat ... the #rawwomenschampionship should have been mine....but...

Apparently cheaters DO prosper in the @wwe - not surprising tbh, given their leadership @stephaniemcmahon @tripleh I don't know what I was doing expecting a certain degree of honor and fair sport. That was MY mistake. I won't make it again. @alexa_bliss_wwe_ .... you screwed over the wrong woman. See you tonight on #Raw