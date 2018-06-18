AJ Styles Reacts To Becoming WWE 2K19 Cover Superstar

The WWE video game library will soon get another addition in the form of a new offering from the fine folks at 2k sports. Ever since the company took on WWE's franchise they've continually stepped up their game and added a new experience to the WWE Universe's enjoyment of sports entertainment. Now with the addition of AJ Styles as this year's cover Superstar, it will give fans another reason to buy the game.

Styles is a huge video game fan. He often appears on Xavier Woods' Up Up Down Down channel where he can get quite serious if the stakes are high enough. Styles likes to win whenever possible and he has the capability of being plenty competitive in a virtual environment just as he is in the ring.

"I'm absolutely honored to be the cover Superstar for WWE 2k19," Styles wrote in a Twitter message while letting fans know they can pre-order the game now.

See Also AJ Styles Finds A Way To Win At Money In The Bank

This is obviously a very cool thing for AJ Styles and it's also a great way to kick off the promotional campaign for WWE 2k19 as more exciting announcements are sure to follow.

Styles joins an elite list of who's who in WWE that have also been featured on the cover of WWE's 2k franchise like The Rock, Brock Lesnar, Steve Austin, Seth Rollins and others who enjoy a top spot on the card. Although AJ Styles has probably already cemented his status as a living legend this certainly won't hurt his standing in that category.