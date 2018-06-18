John Cena Willing To Reverse His Vasectomy To Have Children With Nikki Bella

John Cena revealed to Nikki Bella on last night's Total Bellas episode that he is willing to have his vasectomy reversed in order to have children with her.

"I physically can't have kids," Cena revealed on the show. "So I'm also telling you that I'm willing to have surgery and then still go through with being a dad."

"You're sure, though?" asked Nikki. "Are you gonna change your mind?"

"I'm not gonna change my mind, I would never, ever say something like this," Cena responded.

Nikki cried about Cena being "the most amazing dad in the world" and Cena said, "Just tell me you love me and that you'll marry me."

Cena and Nikki ended the scene with a kiss. As noted, this current reconciliation storyline will continue on next Sunday's episode as the following synopsis was announced:

"Once Again the Future Mrs. Cena: With Nikki and John Cena reunited, the wedding is back on; Nikki gets pushed to her limits as her family starts intervening on who should walk her down the aisle; Brie and Bryan's attempts to have a romantic date turn into total disasters."

It should be noted that this is the breakup (or breakup storyline) from earlier in the year. The current Total Bellas season will still feature the relationship issues from May. As noted last week, multiple sources have reported that the couple are officially back together now.

Source: People.com