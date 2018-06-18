WWE NXT NA Title Match And More Added To UK Tapings, The Hardys - WWE Network Podcast Preview, MITB

- Mike Rome recaps the 2018 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view in this new WWE Now video.

- WWE has announced Toni Storm vs. Killer Kelly vs. Jinny vs. Isla Dawn for today's WWE UK Title tournament event in London. The match was previously announced as a Triple Threat without Storm. The winner will face WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler at tomorrow's event at the same venue, Royal Albert Hall. WWE has also announced Wolfgang vs. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole for Tuesday's event.

As noted, these will air at 3pm EST on Monday, June 25th and Tuesday, June 26th. Stay tuned for spoilers from the tapings.

- As noted, this Wednesday's "Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard" podcast on the WWE Network will discuss The Hardys, RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy and WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy. Below is a preview for the show: