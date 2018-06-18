Rey Mysterio Honored On 6/19, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson On Chicago And More, Total Bellas Recap

- E! postes this video recap of last night's Total Bellas episode, the mid-season finale for season 3.

- LuchaCentral.com reports that San Diego City Councilman David Alvarez will honor Rey Mysterio tomorrow by declaring June 19th (6/19) as Rey Mysterio Day in San Diego. Alvarez and Mysterio will be appearing together for a ceremony tomorrow morning at 10am from Council Chambers. The official press release included the following on why Rey is being honored:

"Oscar Gutierrez, otherwise known as Rey Mysterio, is a professional wrestler, born and raised in South San Diego. Widely regarded as the greatest cruiserweight wrestler of all time, he is known for his high-flying Lucha Libre wrestling style and named his signature move '619' (he is appropriately honored on June 19). Mysterio has won numerous wrestling championships and also continues to give back to the San Diego community by organizing and participating in various charity events."

