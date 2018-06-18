Sid Vicious Says Hulk Hogan Was 'Acting Like A Woman' At 1991 Royal Rumble, Talks Quitting WWF

Sid Vicious appeared on Prime Time with Sean Mooney and spoke quite a bit about his time in WWE (1991-1992) and working with Hulk Hogan. In terms of how Hogan was in person, Sid had no issues.

"Face-to-face he was always great to me," Sid said. "I don't know if he said or did things behind my back, I don't know that. From the very first day to the last time I saw him, the guy was really good to me."

The conversation turned back the clock to around 1991 when Hogan was still in WWE, but wasn't quite getting the same pops as he once did. Sid attributed that to his match style that that fatigued fans were tired of seeing.

"In that year of the business, Hogan was already on the downhill skid, he wasn't getting cheered," Sid responded. "You know that 'Three Stooges' comeback ['Hulking Up'] wasn't working anymore. You know the 'Three Stooges' comeback, right? He copied that from Curly of the 'Three Stooges.' He presented it to me like that, I wanted to have a heel match and he said, 'No, brother, this is going to be easy. You just beat me up a little bit and all of a sudden I'll get the shakes, slap my face a couple times - like Curly does - you go throw a punch, I'll block it, we'll do that a couple times.' That's how easy it was. It didn't make for great matches, but it worked for him. So when you're doing that kind of match for that long of a time, people are going to s--- on that."

Sid then admitted that wrestling was just business to him and he didn't care (or notice) what shows he was even working, including WrestleMania VIII.

"This is the deal and I'm not exaggerating. I don't even remember my first WrestleMania," Sid said. "I didn't realize it was WrestleMania, I'm not kidding ya. I didn't look at a booking sheet, I didn't care who I was working with, it was a business to me. I didn't care if I won or lost, I just wanted to get paid. ... Someone said, 'Didn't you know you were main eventing WrestleMania?' and I said, 'No, was I?'"

See Also Sid Vicious Reveals The Biggest Mistake Of His Wrestling Career

The former WWF World Heavyweight Champion continued that entire run with WWE didn't go right, partly because he gave up guaranteed money from WCW, and also due to how wrestlers like The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan behaved. Sid was so bothered by Hogan backstage ranting and raving after the 1992 Royal Rumble that Sid told Vince McMahon was leaving the company.

"In that company I was in the wrong place, at the wrong time. I left a big guarantee contract to come into this place," Sid said. "I was going to do TV and PPVs for one year and after WrestleMania I was going to be the World Champion. Well, [Vince] had to fire [The Ultimate Warrior] and all that s--- changed. From the very beginning things didn't go right. We were in Albany for the [1992] Royal Rumble, Hogan pulled me out from the outside and the fans started booing him. We get back to the dressing room and Hogan is screaming and acting like a woman! And he's screaming at Vince [McMahon], 'He set this up! He made this happen' I didn't even know Vince was that bad of a person at the time that did things like, that was all hearsay.

"I went to Vince's office, stuck my hand hand out and said, 'I wanna thank you for the opportunity, but I'm gone. I cannot work in a place where grown men act like women.' He said, 'No, no, no, I'm not shaking your hand.' I said, 'Well, that's not going to do you any good, I'm leaving.' He said, 'Well, will you stay until WrestleMania?' and I said 'okay,' and that's what I did and finished up a couple days after WrestleMania."

You can hear Sid's full comments in the videos above and below.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Prime Time with Sean Mooney with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.