Video Of Triple H And WWE UK GM Announcing New Brand, More For Tonight's RAW (Video), WWE Stock Up

- Mike Rome previews tonight's WWE RAW from Grand Rapids, MI in this new video.

- WWE stock was up 2.01% today, closing at $63.93 per share. Today's high was $64.89 and the low was $62.39. This is another new closing high.

- As noted, Triple H announced the new WWE NXT UK brand at today's UK Title tournament tapings in London. The new brand will feature Pete Dunne's title along with the new UK Women's Title and the UK Tag Team Titles. We have full details on the new series & brand at this link. Below is video of Triple H and WWE UK General Manager Johnny Saint making the announcement at Royal Albert Hall today: