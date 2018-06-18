AJ Styles Talks WWE 2K19 Honor (Video), WWE UK Tournament Dark Match, Nia Jax Gives Props To Paige

- As noted, WWE Champion AJ Styles has been announced as the cover Superstar for the WWE 2K19 video game that hits stores worldwide on October 9th for PS4, Xbox One and Windows PC. Below is new video of Styles talking about the honor and where it ranks among his career achievements.

"As a gamer, this is special to me. Maybe some of you can understand this but it may be right at the top," Styles said. "There are goals that I've set, things that I didn't think I'd ever accomplish. This is one that I didn't think would ever happen. To be on the cover of WWE 2K19... I can't put it into words."

When asked about living up to other cover Superstars such as WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, John Cena or WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, Styles said it is intimidating, and we will find out if he can live up to it but the creative team behind the game has done well and he expects nothing but the best.

- The dark match before today's WWE UK Title tournament tapings at Royal Albert Hall in London, England saw Amir Jordan defeat Joseph Conners. Jordan and Conners were both eliminated in the first round of the tournament.

