WWE NXT #1 Contenders UK Match Changed Due To Injury, Stephanie McMahon - RAW Note, WWE - Mattel

- Above is the latest Elite Squad video from Mattel and WWE, featuring Renee Young and WWE Champion AJ Styles giving an exclusive sneak peek at new Mattel WWE collectibles and details on how you can win a trip to SummerSlam in August.
- As noted, Triple H will be missing tonight's WWE RAW from Michigan as he's in London for the UK Title tournament. Stephanie McMahon will also be away from her backstage duties this week as she's in Paris, France for the 2018 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
- We noted before that Isla Dawn vs. Toni Storm vs. Killer Kelly vs. Jinny was announced for today's WWE UK Title tournament event tapings from London with the winner earning a shot at WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baslzer for Tuesday's tapings. Jinny suffered an injury early in the match due to a bad dive and was taken to the back. The match was re-started as a Triple Threat and will air with just Storm, Kelly and Dawn.
Remember to join us on Tuesday for live spoiler coverage of the NXT Championship UK special tapings from London.
Below is WWE's announcement on the match, which makes no mention of the injury:
Toni Storm, "Killer" Kelly and Isla Dawn vie for NXT Women's Title opportunity in Triple Threat Match
Three of the top competitors from the U.K.'s sports-entertainment scene will square off at the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament inside London's Royal Albert Hall, with the winner earning a chance to challenge NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler the next night at the NXT U.K. Championship special.
Australia's Toni Storm, Portugal's "Killer" Kelly and Scotland's Isla Dawn will vie for the all-important title opportunity against The Queen of Spades, who retained the NXT Women's Title Saturday night in a hard-hitting match against Nikki Cross at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.
All three grapplers are familiar to fans in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe, and Storm is recognized by the WWE Universe around the world. Storm made her unforgettable WWE debut in last year's Mae Young Classic, where she advanced to the Semifinals before losing to eventual tournament winner Kairi Sane.
Though she's the least experienced wrestler in the match, "Killer" Kelly is renowned for her bevy of brutal strikes and already tasted championship gold in her young career when she became the first grappler to win Germany's wXw Women's Championship.
Dawn made her in-ring debut in February 2014 and has traveled far and wide, competing in her native Scotland, England, Spain, France, Germany, Netherlands, Hungary and several other countries. She is known to put away opponents with a brutal bridging half-nelson suplex.
Which acclaimed competitor will earn the right to challenge the dominant Baszler? Don't miss this explosive Triple Threat Match when it goes down at the WWE U.K. Championship Tournament. The WWE U.K. Championship Tournament tapes today at Royal Albert Hall and will stream on the award-winning WWE Network next Monday, June 25, at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST.
