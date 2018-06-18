WWE NXT #1 Contenders UK Match Changed Due To Injury, Stephanie McMahon - RAW Note, WWE - Mattel

- Above is the latest Elite Squad video from Mattel and WWE, featuring Renee Young and WWE Champion AJ Styles giving an exclusive sneak peek at new Mattel WWE collectibles and details on how you can win a trip to SummerSlam in August.

- As noted, Triple H will be missing tonight's WWE RAW from Michigan as he's in London for the UK Title tournament. Stephanie McMahon will also be away from her backstage duties this week as she's in Paris, France for the 2018 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

- We noted before that Isla Dawn vs. Toni Storm vs. Killer Kelly vs. Jinny was announced for today's WWE UK Title tournament event tapings from London with the winner earning a shot at WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baslzer for Tuesday's tapings. Jinny suffered an injury early in the match due to a bad dive and was taken to the back. The match was re-started as a Triple Threat and will air with just Storm, Kelly and Dawn.

Remember to join us on Tuesday for live spoiler coverage of the NXT Championship UK special tapings from London.

Below is WWE's announcement on the match, which makes no mention of the injury: