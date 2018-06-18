Backstage News On Original Plans For The WWE Money In The Bank Main Event, James Ellsworth, Visitors

The original plan for the main event at last night's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view was for Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax to close the show along with Alexa Bliss cashing in to become the new RAW Women's Champion, according to PWInsider. The decision was made some time this weekend to close the show with the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match instead.

Regarding James Ellsworth's return during the Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella match, there had been talk of his return as far back as the Greatest Royal Rumble event in late-April. There was a pitch at one point to have Ellsworth work the 50-man GRR main event.

On a related note, WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson was backstage for last night's MITB pay-per-view at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, as was Bruce Prichard and John "Big" Gaburick.