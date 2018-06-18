WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a video package showing Money In the Bank pay-per-view highlights from Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax and the cash-in that saw Alexa Bliss become the new RAW Women's Champion.

- We're live from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

- We go right to the ring and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has a mic. Angle welcomes us and is proud to say RAW Superstars won both Money In the Bank briefcases last night. Angle introduces new RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss first and out she comes.

Angle turns it over to Bliss and says she demanded this presentation. Bliss raises the title as some fans boo. Angle says Nia Jax is off doing physical therapy in Alabama but she wants her rematch at WWE Extreme Rules. Bliss asks if Angle is going to go straight to next month without talking about her big night last night. Bliss thanks everyone for the opportunity... a "you deserve it" chant starts up. The opportunity to rub it all in everyone's faces. Fans chant for Ronda Rousey. Bliss says she showed us what it looks like to beat two bullies, Jax and Rousey. Bliss says she shocked the entire world when she successfully cashed in, so from this moment on there will be no more talk of The Irresistible Force or The Baddest Woman on the Plane, it's just about Bliss now, the only woman that matters. The music hits and out comes Rousey.

Rousey enters the ring for a fight but Angle gets in front of her. We see the red ring apron cover and the table set up with the briefcase on display. Bliss figured Rousey would be doing physical therapy with Jax. Bliss asks if Rousey came out to show the bruises and marks from the briefcase shots. Bliss taunts Rousey. Bliss asks or did Rousey come out to learn a lesson as UFC isn't the same as WWE. Bliss says what she did last night was perfectly legal. Bliss goes on and says Rousey better get in the back of the line if she ever wants a title shot. Bliss calls her an over-hyped rookie. Rousey drops Bliss and goes after her but Angle pulls her off. Rousey slams Angle. Bliss goes for a briefcase shot but Rousey avoids it. Rousey beats on Bliss with the briefcase now. Angle comes over to stop her again but Rousey beats him into the corner with briefcase shots. Rousey has snapped. Rousey attacks two referees as well. Rousey grabs Bliss from the corner, picks her up on her shoulders and walks with her. Rousey drives Bliss through the table for a big pop. Fans chant for Rousey now as she makes her exit with the music playing. Angle approaches Rousey on the stage but she turns and heads to the back. Angle follows as we go to a replay.

- We go backstage as we see Bliss down on her back with officials checking on her. The camera cuts backstage to Rousey and Angle arguing. Angle suspends Rousey for 30 days. He tells her to get her things and leave. Rousey walks off and we go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see what just happened with Rousey. Renee Young tries to catch up with Rousey backstage but she keeps walking. She stops and says Angle can suspend her but Bliss is the one who will need good luck because she's coming to kick her pink-haired ass in 30 days, champion or not. Rousey walks off.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. He says the buzz is hot and he wants to keep it going with an Open Challenge. Rollins calls out anyone from the back. The music hits and out comes Dolph Ziggler with Drew McIntyre. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

The bell rings and Ziggler goes for the Zig Zag but misses. Rollins goes for The Stomp and misses that. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler dropkicks Rollins as he tries to springboard in from the apron. Rollins falls to the floor as McIntyre watches. Ziggler keeps control and brings it back into the ring. Fans chant "burn it down!" as they go at it. Ziggler gets the upperhand and drops Rollins for a 2 count. Ziggler with more offense and a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Ziggler shows off some and takes his time with Rollins as fans boo. Rollins fights back but Ziggler whips him hard into the corner. Ziggler with another 2 count. Ziggler keeps Rollins grounded now.

Ziggler keeps Rollins grounded with a bodyscissors now. Ziggler ends up landing on the ring post after Rollins slingshots him into the corner. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Rollins mounts offense now. Rollins with a Slingblade. Rollins sends Ziggler out to the floor now. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending Ziggler into the barrier. Rollins brings it back into the ring and springboards in from the apron with a clothesline. Ziggler kicks out at 2. We go to commercial with Rollins in control.