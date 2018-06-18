WWE taped the following matches tonight in Grand Rapids, Michigan for this week's Main Event episode:
* The Authors of Pain defeated Breezango
* Tony Nese defeated Lince Dorado
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Grand Rapids, Michigan for this week's Main Event episode:
* The Authors of Pain defeated Breezango
* Tony Nese defeated Lince Dorado
Big Surprising Title Change On WWE RAW Tonight
Kurt Angle Suspends Ronda Rousey From RAW, Title Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules (Photos, Videos)
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party
Backstage News On Original Plans For The WWE Money In The Bank Main Event, James Ellsworth, Visitors
WWE NXT 1 Contenders UK Match Changed Due To Injury, Stephanie McMahon - RAW Note, WWE - Mattel
AJ Styles Talks WWE 2K19 Honor (Video), WWE UK Tournament Dark Match, Nia Jax Gives Props To Paige
New Day Appear In Latest "Being The Elite," Cody Rhodes And Will Ospreay Banter On Social Media, ROH
WWE Money In The Bank Results - MITB Ladder Matches, Title Change, Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, More
WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" Results - Champions Defend, Wild Chicago Street Fight, Ricochet, More
Paige Assaulted By A Fan After WWE Money In The Bank
Suspect & Items Revealed In WWE Hotel Theft, John Cena - Nikki Bella Wedding On?, Bas Rutten - WWE
Dean Ambrose WWE Injury Update, HHH And Vince McMahon Hype WWE SSD, Ricochet's Journey To Takeover
Possible Spoilers: Who's Backstage At WWE Money In The Bank?
Cody Rhodes Reveals His Top 5 Wrestlers In The World
Daniel Bryan Advertised For Major Show After His WWE Contract Expires