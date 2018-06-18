Authors Of Pain Back On WWE Main Event, Big Gauntlet Match Set For WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins Exits

- As noted, Seth Rollins lost the WWE Intercontinental Title to Dolph Ziggler on tonight's RAW after issuing an Open Challenge. WWE posted this post-match video of The Kingslayer making his exit from the arena.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Grand Rapids, Michigan for this week's Main Event episode:

* The Authors of Pain vs. Breezango

* Tony Nese vs. Lince Dorado

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Tomorrow's WWE SmackDown will feature a Gauntlet Match with The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rusev, Daniel Bryan and Big E. The winner will go on to face WWE Champion AJ Styles at the July 15th Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Below is a promo for the show: