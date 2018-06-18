Title Match Set For Next Week's WWE RAW

New WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler will defend his title against former champion Seth Rollins on next Monday's RAW from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California. Rollins is cashing in his rematch next week.

As noted, Ziggler became a six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion after answering Rollins' Open Challenge on tonight's RAW from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Ziggler picked up the surprise win after a distraction from Drew McIntyre, who was at ringside.

Below is the graphic for next week's title match: