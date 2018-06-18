WWE Confirms Ronda Rousey's Return Date From RAW Suspension, Rousey Apologizes, Kurt Angle Comments

As noted, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced on this week's show that Ronda Rousey has been suspended for 30 days. Rousey interrupted this week's RAW opening segment to confront new RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and ended up assaulting Bliss, Angle and a few referees. Angle then suspended Rousey as punishment. Rousey made it clear that she will be going for Bliss when the suspension is up, champion or not.

Below is WWE's announcement on the storyline suspension along with a post-show tweet from Angle and an apology from Rousey:

Ronda Rousey suspended from Raw for 30 days Ronda Rousey has been suspended from Monday Night Raw for 30 days after attacking Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, two WWE officials and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle. The incident occurred one night after WWE Money in the Bank, where Bliss caused Rousey's Raw Women's Championship Match against Nia Jax to end in disqualification. The Goddess then cashed in her newly won Money in the Bank contract on The Irresistible Force to claim the title. Jax will challenge Bliss for the title in a rematch at WWE Extreme Rules. Rousey, meanwhile, will be barred from Monday Night Raw until Wednesday, July 18 — three days after that event. Stay with WWE.com as this story develops.

Unfortunately Ronda crossed the line tonight. If Ronda can't take a few verbal "shots", then she needs to reconsider her career in Sports entertainment. This is NOT some fight club. This is WWE. I regret suspending her from Raw for 30 days... but My hope is she'll learn from it. https://t.co/VdI2foZzDu — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 19, 2018

@therealkurtangle I sincerely apologize for my behavior tonight.... Though you were the first to put hands on me, I shouldn't have let my temper get the best of me....Despite the fact I was cheated, provoked, and disrespected by Alexa... i shouldn't have been willing to go through you to get to her. I'll gladly serve my suspension ... but Alexa, know that every moment you don't see me i am thinking of you and preparing for your comeuppance. So you in 30 days #LittleMissBish