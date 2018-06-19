Braun Strowman Got Some Revenge After WWE RAW Went Off The Air

Monday's episode of RAW ended with the team of Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens defeating Braun Strowman and Finn Balor. Corbin hit Balor with the "End of Days" to pick up the win for his team.

After RAW went off the air, Corbin walked off the stage, which left Owens with Strowman. Owens pleaded with Strowman to have mercy on him, and noted that Strowman almost ended his career last night at Money in the Bank. Owens said that he was still here standing today and that had to count for something, and asked Strowman to reconsider his offer from earlier. Braun then pointed at Balor, indicating that he already had a partner.

Owens argued and pleaded some more before trying a sneak attack. Strowman caught Owens and hit him with a powerslam, which was followed by Balor nailing Owens with the Coup de Gras. Strowman and Balor then high-fived fans at ringside and went to the back.



Andrew Minch contributed to this article.