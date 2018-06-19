The G1 Climax is a 20-man round robin styled tournament that is considered NJPW's most prestigious tournament of the year. The winner will receive an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Once the G1 ends on August 12, the winner does have to defend their title opportunity until next January, so winning the G1 doesn't necessarily guarantee a future title shot.

Over the last couple days NJPW has announced the participants, blocks, and now the full cards for the tournament. You can see when every match takes place by watching the video above or by clicking here.

Here are some of the key match-ups to look out for in the tournament:

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White (July 14)

* Kenny Omega vs. Tetsuya Naito (July 15)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White (July 16)

* Hirooki Goto vs. Kenny Omega (July 19)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Hangman Page (July 20)

* Hirooki Goto vs. Tomohiro Ishii (July 21)

* Togi Makabe vs. Kazuchika Okada (July 22)

* SANADA vs. Kota Ibushi (July 26)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. YOSHI-HASHI (July 27)

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kota Ibushi (July 28)

* Michael Elgin vs. Kazuchika Okada (July 30)

* Hirooki Goto vs. Kota Ibushi (August 1)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki (August 2)

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kenny Omega (August 4)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL (August 5)

* Tetsuya Naito vs. SANADA (August 8)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada (August 10)

* Kenny Omega vs. Kota Ibushi (August 11)

* A Block vs. B Block winners (August 12)

A Block

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (17 time entrant, 17th consecutive entry)

* Togi Makabe (15 time entrant, 15th consecutive entry)

* Michael Elgin (4 time entrant, 4th consecutive entry)

* Kazuchika Okada (7 time entrant, 7th consecutive entry)

* Jay White (G1 Debut)

* YOSHI-HASHI (3 time entrant, 3rd consecutive entry)

* Bad Luck Fale (5 time entrant, 5th consecutive entry)

* Hangman Page (G1 Debut)

* EVIL (3 time entrant, 3rd consecutive entry)

* Minoru Suzuki (8 time entrant, 2nd consecutive entry)

B Block

* Juice Robinson (2 time entrant, 2nd consecutive entry)

* Hirooki Goto (11 time entrant, 11th consecutive entry)

* Tomohiro Ishii (6 time entrant, 6th consecutive entry)

* Toru Yano (13 time entrant, 12th consecutive entry)

* Kenny Omega (3 time entrant, 3rd consecutive entry)

* Kota Ibushi (4 time entrant, 2nd consecutive entry)

* Tama Tonga (3 time entrant, 3rd consecutive entry)

* Tetsuya Naito (9 time entrant, 9th consecutive entry)

* SANADA (3 time entrant, 3rd consecutive entry)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (2 time entrant, 2nd consecutive entry)