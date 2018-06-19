News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live - SAnitY Debuts, Big Gauntlet Match, Becky Lynch, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live shows will take place from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio with the fallout from WWE Money In the Bank.

SmackDown will feature a Gauntlet Match with Big E, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan and Rusev with the winner facing WWE Champion AJ Styles at Extreme Rules. SmackDown will also feature the debut of SAnitY vs. The Usos plus Becky Lynch vs. Billie Kay. Tonight's 205 Live will feature a Triple Threat with Hideo Itami vs. Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Gauntlet Match to determine who will challenge WWE Champion AJ Styles at WWE Extreme Rules

* SAnitY debut against The Usos

* Becky Lynch takes on Billie Kay

* Is another Mellabration in the works?

