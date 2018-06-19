New Beginning For Bobby Roode? (Video), Mojo Rawley On His Win, Live WWE NXT UK Spoilers Later Today

- Above is video of Mike Rome talking to Bobby Roode after his win over Curt Hawkins on last night's RAW. Roode jokes on beating Hawkins and says Money In the Bank didn't go as planned but he feels like last night was the start of something glorious.

- Remember to join us today at 2:30pm EST for live spoilers from Day 2 of the WWE UK Title tournament, which will also include the WWE NXT Championship UK tapings.

- Mojo Rawley tweeted the following after his win over No Way Jose on last night's RAW: