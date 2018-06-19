Jillian Hall Speaks Out Against Fan Backlash Over Past Relationship With WWE Doctor Dr. Chris Amann

Last week Deadspin released an article detailing court documents from Dr. Chris Amann's defamation suit against CM Punk. It was reported that Amann's legal team was trying to block off information from the trial concerning his previous relationship with former WWE Divas Jillian Hall. The motion concerning Hall wasn't sealed so the information was available to the public on computer terminals in the clerk's office at the Cook County Courts at Daley Center in Chicago.

Hall sent out an Instagram message including a meme about "Slut Shaming" which said the definition of the term is to "tear down people who have sex in a way seen as negative by the speaker, control people's behavior, gain power over someone," and "blame victims of sexual assault."

See Also WWE Doctor Chris Amann Had Relationship With Former WWE Divas Champion, WWE Issues Statement

If the meme she included didn't paint a clear enough picture, the messaged attached spoke volumes to not only explain her current situation but how she's simply not going to take this kind of treatment for a situation where she feels she did nothing wrong. After all, she wasn't violating any code of ethics for being in a relationship with her doctor.

I'm going to get really serious for a minute.. as much as I hate using the word "slut" in any capacity, this post is very necessary right now! The past several days I've received messages, emails, and read some comments that have completely slut shamed me due to information coming out about a prior relationship I was in. Maybe read that last line again! It contains the word "relationship." To those of you that have decided this makes me a bad person, a girl that was trying to get ahead in my life and career, someone that uses people or just a plain "slut," you are the problem with this world! Not really wanting to bring up specifics, but am I really the bad guy here?? I did absolutely nothing wrong myself. If the other party involved did in your eyes or the law's eyes (and that's hypothetical), why am I the one that is being pretty much bullied by some of you? Do you not see what your words can do to people? This is me being real, some of your accusations towards me have given me elevated anxiety, made me feel depressed, and really hurt my feelings. Stop the slut shaming! Think about it, and if you have harsh words or opinions about the situation that you weren't even involved in, direct them where they deserve to be directed... it's not towards me!