Charlotte Flair In ESPN's The Body Issue, The Undertaker Date Night Photo, WWE Shop Sale

- Charlotte Flair will be featured in ESPN The Magazine's Body10 issue, which will hit newsstands on June 29th. According to ESPN, Flair will be one of 16 athletes in the 10th anniversary issue, joining track medalist Tori Bowie, NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, U.S. women's national team soccer player Crystal Dunn and others. The annual magazine features athletes in nude and semi-nude photographs. RAW star Ronda Rousey was one of the athletes featured in the magazine in 2012.

- It's been several weeks since The Undertaker created his official Instagram account. He made his first post since opening the account on Monday, sharing the photo below of himself with rapper Post Malone. As noted, Taker appeared at a Post Malone concert in Austin, Texas on Saturday night and destroyed a guitar on stage before delivering a chokeslam to the rapper in a backstage segment.

Taker's wife, Michelle McCool, also shared a photo from the concert, as seen below. McCool called it "a fun date night".

