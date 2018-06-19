John Cena Honored As Finalist For ESPN - Ali Humanitarian Award, Nia Jax On Alexa Bliss, Riott Squad

- WWE posted this video of The Riott Squad talking to Mike Rome after their win over Sasha Banks and Bayley last night on RAW. Ruby Riott says Bayley and Banks don't know how to work together as a team and they've had their time in the spotlight but now their egos are clashing. Ruby says Banks and Bayley need to look at The Riott Squad if they want to see a real team.

- John Cena has been named as a finalist for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award, which is a part of ESPN's annual Humanitarian Awards. Cena is being honored with NFL star JJ Watt, NBA star Kevin Durant and NFL star Doug Baldwin. The awards will take place on Tuesday, July 17th in Los Angeles and will air on ESPN at 7pm EST on Tuesday, July 24th. WWE announced the following on Cena's latest honor:

John Cena honored as a finalist for Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year John Cena has been named as a finalist for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award as part of ESPN's annual Humanitarian Awards. The incredible honor for the 16-time World Champion is a result of The Cenation Leader's selfless philanthropy, dedicating much of his time to working on behalf of numerous charitable causes. Honored alongside Cena are the Seattle Seahawks' Doug Baldwin, the Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant and the Houston Texans' J.J. Watt. One of Cena's most notable accomplishments is being Make-A-Wish's most requested wish-granter and the only celebrity to grant 500 wishes. He also starred in the Make-A-Wish Foundation's first-ever brand campaign, "Wishes Take Muscle." In addition to his Make-A-Wish efforts, Cena is a committed champion of Susan G. Komen's support of breast cancer research and awareness. The Cenation Leader is also a staunch supporter of the U.S. military and was the recipient of the USO's 2016 Legacy of Achievement Award. Cena also starred in a memorable Ad Council campaign, "We Are America," advocating for a more inclusive society. The fourth annual Sports Humanitarian Awards, presented by ESPN and sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, is a celebration of the impact made by athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who use the power of sport to make a difference throughout the world. For the second consecutive year, the sports industry-wide event will be hosted at L.A. LIVE's The Novo on Tuesday, July 17. Don't miss the 2018 ESPN Humanitarian Awards on Tuesday, July 24, at 7/6 C on ESPN.

See Also John Cena Willing To Reverse His Vasectomy To Have Children With Nikki Bella

- Nia Jax tweeted the following on her rematch against RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at the July 15th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view: