WWE Star Frustrated With Her Status?, Stephanie McMahon - Undercover Boss Viewership, Music Power 10

- The new episode of WWE Music Power 10 is now live on the WWE Network, featuring a look at events from May 2018. You can also watch the full episode with host Charly Caruso above.

- Friday's episode of Undercover Boss on CBS with Stephanie McMahon drew 4.087 million viewers in the 8pm hour, according to Showbuzz Daily. The episode from the week before drew 4.440 million viewers and the episode from the week before that drew 4.824 million viewers.

- Dana Brooke took to Twitter during last night's RAW and wrote the following about how she just wants to wrestle. Brooke, who often re-tweets fan comments on how she should get more TV time, has not had a WWE TV singles match since the January 12th Main Event episode, a loss to Asuka. She worked the WrestleMania 34 Women's Battle Royal and two Money In the Bank multi-person qualifying matches on RAW last month but she's mostly worked multi-person matches at live events this year.