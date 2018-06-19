John Cena Reaches Out Of Court Settlement With Ford Motor Company

John Cena was in a very interesting situation when he sold a car and the Ford Motor Company sued him for it. Apparently, John Cena wasn't supposed to sell his Fort GT because it came with a contract saying he could not hand over the keys to another owner for the first two years after purchasing it.

Cena got his Ford GT in late September 2017 and sold the car a month later. After he unloaded the $450,000 automobile, the Ford Motor Company certainly saw John Cena and filed a lawsuit against him in November.

Ford was seeking damages of $75,000 plus the cost of the Ford GT in question because Super Cena sold his ride too soon. John said the terms of not being allowed to sell his car were never made known to him so he asked a judge to throw out the case in February this year.

Autoblog now reports John Cena and Ford have settled out of court on this matter. Ford will reportedly receive an undisclosed settlement amount from Cena and they will donate that money to charity. This is a great example of taking a bad situation and using it for good which is something Cena is often known for.

John Cena issued a statement on the situation saying: "I love the Ford GT and apologize to Ford, and encourage others who own the car to respect the contract. I am pleased we could resolve this matter outside of court, and that a worthy charity will benefit from one of the most iconic cars in the world."

Source: Autoblog