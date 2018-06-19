LIVE SPOILERS ** WWE UK Title Tournament Tapings From London, England - Day 2

Thanks to Beatrice & Caleb Connor for the following WWE UK Title tournament spoilers from today's tapings at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. These will air on June 25th and June 26th at 3pm EST on the WWE Network. We have spoilers from day 1 at this link.

* A special intro for night two aired, the WWE NXT UK Championship special

* Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeated Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. There was a huge celebration after the match

* Charlie Morgan defeated Killer Kelly