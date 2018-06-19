Ronda Rousey Is Advertised For A Lot Of WWE Shows During Her Suspension

Ronda Rousey was issued a 30-day storyline suspension on last night's episode of RAW after attacking General Manager Kurt Angle and several officials during the opening segment. Assuming the suspension went into effect immediately, that would mean her suspension would be up on Wednesday, July 18th.

It's not known if the suspension was done because Rousey is not booked for a match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 15th, or due to her other outside commitments. In addition to being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on July 5th, her upcoming movie Mile 22 is scheduled to be released on August 3rd. However, as of this writing, Rousey has not been pulled from her scheduled WWE dates, including this Sunday's RAW live event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

Over the next 30 days, Rousey is scheduled for 7 WWE shows, 3 of which are RAW tapings. As we saw with Roman Reigns' one-week storyline suspension in March, the suspension didn't count for live events, as Reigns made all of his scheduled dates during that period. As for the RAW tapings, Rousey could just work a dark segment on those shows.

Below are the dates that Rousey is currently advertised for during the suspension:

* 6/24 - RAW live event in Anaheim, CA

* 6/25 - Monday Night RAW in San Diego, CA

* 7/6 - RAW live event in Philadelphia, PA

* 7/7 - RAW live event at MSG

* 7/8 - RAW live event in Bridgeport, CT

* 7/9 - Monday Night RAW in Boston, MA

* 7/16 - Monday Night RAW in Buffalo, NY

As for Rousey, she is counting down the days before the suspension is lifted. This morning she tweeted: