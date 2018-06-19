Lio Rush Signs WWE 205 Live Contract (Photos), Extreme Rules Multi-Man Match, Bella Brains Returns

- Above is the return of the Bella Brains series on The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, featuring host Daniel Bryan.

- As noted, Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will join other Superstars to be announced for a multi-man match at the July 15th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The winner will become the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. WWE announced the following on the match:

Brock Lesnar's next opponent to be determined at WWE Extreme Rules At WWE Extreme Rules, several Superstars will battle to see who will be next to challenge Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The match was made official by Raw General Manager Kurt Angle and "Constable" Baron Corbin at the behest of Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. Though specifics surrounding the match have yet to be made public, Angle confirmed that Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will be a part the multi-man bout, and more competitors will be named in the coming weeks on Monday Night Raw. Don't miss the action when The Beast's next challenger gets decided at WWE Extreme Rules, Sunday, July 15, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.

- WWE has announced that Lio Rush officially signed his WWE 205 Live contract with 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick at the WWE Performance Center on Friday. WWE and Drake tweeted the following on the signing: