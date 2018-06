WWE has announced the release of Big Cass, just two days after his loss to Daniel Bryan at WWE Money In the Bank.

We will have more on the release soon but below is WWE's announcement:

Big Cass released WWE has come to terms on the release of William Morrissey (Big Cass).

It's worth noting that WWE did not wish Cass the best in his future endeavors.

Charles Maynard and @MikeyRovellada contributed to this article.