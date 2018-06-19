NXT Title Change At U.K. Championship Special Tapings (Photos)

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeated The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong to become the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions at today's WWE UK NXT Championship special tapings from Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The match will air next Tuesday, June 26th at 3pm EST on the WWE Network.

Below are photos of the new champions along with WWE's announcement spoiling the title change:

Moustache Mountain win NXT Tag Team Titles from Undisputed ERA in London Tyler Bate & Trent Seven, collectively known as Moustache Mountain, became the new NXT Tag Team Champions by defeating Undisputed ERA's Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly during today's NXT U.K. Championship taping at London's Royal Albert Hall. The win marks Bate & Seven's first reign with the NXT tandem title. See how Bate & Seven ended Undisputed ERA's reign when the NXT U.K. Championship streams on WWE Network this Tuesday, June 26, at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST.

Trent & Tyler win the NXT tag titles!!!! what a bloody match to kick this show off! #NXTUK #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/uUOeHpnUg1 — Dave Green (@dagreeno) June 19, 2018

Moustache Mountain have just defeated The Undisputed Era for the #NXT tag team titles! What. A. Match.#WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/VQk9Oy9tJj — GiveMeSport - WWE (@GMS_WWE) June 19, 2018