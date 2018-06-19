Triple H Congratulates New WWE NXT Tag Champions (Photo), Former WWE Star At UK Tapings, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Grand Rapids, MI.
- Christian was shown in the crowd for today's WWE NXT UK Championship special tapings from Royal Albert Hall in London.
- As noted, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeated Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions at today's tapings. Triple H tweeted the following photo with the new champions and the WWE UK General Manager, Johnny Saint:
A day after #NXTUK brand was announced, more history was made in the iconic @RoyalAlbertHall. Congrats to #MoustacheMountain, your new #NXTTagTeamChampions. @Tyler_Bate @trentseven pic.twitter.com/35F4cuuvpl— Triple H (@TripleH) June 19, 2018