Triple H Congratulates New WWE NXT Tag Champions (Photo), Former WWE Star At UK Tapings, RAW Top 10

By Marc Middleton | June 19, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Grand Rapids, MI.

- Christian was shown in the crowd for today's WWE NXT UK Championship special tapings from Royal Albert Hall in London.

- As noted, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeated Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions at today's tapings. Triple H tweeted the following photo with the new champions and the WWE UK General Manager, Johnny Saint:


