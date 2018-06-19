WrestlingInc.com

Enzo Amore Tweets On Big Cass' WWE Departure?, Final WWE UK Tournament First Round Match, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | June 19, 2018

- Above is the final match of the opening round of the WWE UK Title tournament, featuring Jordan Devlin vs. Tyson T-Bone. This was taped at the recent UK Download Festival.

- WWE stock was up 3.46% today, closing at $66.14 per share. Today's high was $66.15 and the low was $63.00. This is another new closing high.

Enzo Amore On Moment His Real-Life Heat With Big Cass Started, If He'll Ever Wrestle Again, Neville
- As noted, WWE announced today that Big Cass is no longer with the company and they did not wish him the best in his future endeavors. There's speculation on Cass' ex-partner tweeting about the release as former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore tweeted the following after WWE announced the release:


