Paige Announces Title Match For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers for tonight's SmackDown in a rematch from Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Gallows and Anderson vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers

* SAnitY debuts vs. The Usos

* Billie Kay vs. Becky Lynch

* Gauntlet Match to Name Extreme Rules Opponent for WWE Champion AJ Styles: Big E vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe vs. Rusev vs. Daniel Bryan

You can check out a new preview of tonight's WWE SmackDown in the video above.