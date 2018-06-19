Alexa Bliss On Ronda Rousey's Suspension, WWE NXT Tag Team Title Change Video, Bobby Lashley's Spear

- As noted, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeated Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong to become the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions at today's NXT UK Championship tapings in London, England. The match will air at 3pm EST next Tuesday on the WWE Network. Above is video of the title change.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans whose Spear is more effective - Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley. 61% of fans have voted for Lashley as of this writing.

See Also Ronda Rousey Is Advertised For A Lot Of WWE Shows During Her Suspension

- New RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss took to Twitter today and wrote the following on Ronda Rousey. As noted, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle handed down a 30-day storyline suspension to Rousey after she attacked Bliss and Angle on RAW. Bliss, who is set to defend against Nia Jax at WWE Extreme Rules on July 15th, wrote:

Last night was supposed to be a celebration. A happy moment for the ENTIRE @WWE Universe. It was our day to rejoice with a new and REAL #Raw Women's Champion... pic.twitter.com/ZvvdJ0ceaT — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 19, 2018