When Big Cass Was Fired By WWE, Charlotte Flair ESPN 'The Body' Issue Photo, Titus O'Neil Note

- As noted, Big Cass was released from WWE today. According to Dave Meltzer at F4WOnline, Vince McMahon called a private meeting at today's SmackDown taping in Toledo and fired Cass. In WWE's statement regarding Cass' release, they did not wish him the best in his future endeavors, which is customary.

Cass had signed with with WWE in 2011, and made his main roster debut with partner Enzo Amore in 2016. Cass suffered a legitimate knee injury during a match with Enzo on the August 21, 2017 episode of RAW. He returned to action in late April, however never won a match on television since his return.

- Manduka has an online streaming platform, Manduka x Yogaia, where users can take live yoga classes with their cameras on and interact with their instructors or practice to previously recorded yoga sessions on the site. Next Wednesday, June 27th at 9:30 AM Titus O'Neil and Mario Valverde will co-teach a HIIT workout followed by an inspirational talk with Titus called "Titus Talks".

- As noted, Charlotte Flair will be featured in ESPN The Magazine's Body10 issue, which will hit newsstands on June 29th. The annual magazine features athletes in nude and semi-nude photographs. Below is a photo from the shoot: