The Miz Talks Finally Getting A Shot On SmackDown, WWE UK Dark Match, Big Milestone For Bobby Roode

- As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature a Gauntlet Match to determine who will face WWE Champion AJ Styles at Extreme Rules. The match will feature Big E, The Miz, Rusev, Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe. Dasha Fuentes takes a closer look at the match in the new video above. Below is video of The Miz arriving for tonight's show.

"The fact that I haven't had a chance to become the WWE Champion since I've been on SmackDown Live has been confusing to me since I got here because I thought as soon as I got here I should have been elevated right to the WWE Championship," Miz said. "It's taken some time and I'm finally getting what I deserve. Once I win this Gauntlet Match and become the new #1 contender, I will become the WWE Champion and be the face of SmackDown Live, where I belong."

- The dark match before today's WWE NXT UK Championship special tapings at Royal Albert Hall in London saw Ligero defeat Wild Boar.

See Also Bobby Roode On Which WWE Hall Of Famer He Idolized Growing Up

- Today marks 20 years since Bobby Roode had his first professional wrestling match, as "Total" Lee Awesome vs. Pete Rock. Roode took to Twitter today and wrote the following on the milestone: