WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with a backstage video from SmackDown General Manager Paige. She talks about the blue brand matches from Money In the Bank and tonight's Gauntlet Match to determine the Extreme Rules opponent for WWE Champion AJ Styles.

- We're live from Toledo, Ohio at Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella as Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

Carmella talks about how she had self-esteem issues when she was younger but she was determined not to let them keep her down. She saw something in herself before anyone else could and she became a champion. What she's trying to say is, she wants every boy and girl out there who doesn't feel good enough to look in the mirror and repeat these words: Mella Is Money. Fans boo as Carmella "sikes" the crowd out. She says she never had self confidence issues, yea right. The real lesson here is to just give up, she says. Carmella says everyone else can work twice as hard as her but they will still only be half as good. She brags on cashing in her MITB to become champion and reminds us how she beat Charlotte Flair twice. Carmella says she did the unthinkable at Money In the Bank on Sunday - she beat Asuka.

Carmella goes on and brags about how she beat Asuka and did it all herself. No mention of James Ellsworth yet. The music interrupts and out comes Asuka to a pop. She gets closer to the ring and we realize it's not really Asuka. The fake Asuka enters the ring and is revealed to be Ellsworth. They laugh together. Ellsworth says no one was ready for him, especially Asuka. Ellsworth tells the crowd to shut their traps because he has something special to say to his princess. He messes up a line about loving someone and says that doesn't matter because what's important is he's back and he's here to serve Carmella. He says she's better than everyone, better than Flair, WWE Hall of Famers Lita & Trish Stratus, Mother Theresa, Beyonce, Ronda Rousey and last but not certainly least, she's better than Asuka. The music hits again and out comes the real Empress of Tomorrow.

Asuka rushes to the ring running her mouth. Ellsworth takes off his Asuka robe as Carmella looks like she's about ready to retreat. Ellsworth steps to Asuka and she drops him with a kick. Carmella drops Asuka with a kick. Carmella pushes Ellsworth out of the ring and they leave together as fans boo. Carmella backs up the ramp with Ellsworth, raising the title and taunting Asuka. Asuka looks on from the mat and laughs as Carmella's music hits. We go to replays.

- Still to come, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson get another title shot from The Bludgeon Brothers.

- We see Becky Lynch backstage getting ready for her match against Billie Kay. We go to commercial.

Billie Kay vs. Becky Lynch

Back from the break and out comes The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. They enter the ring and diss the people of Toledo, then they run Becky Lynch down. The music hits and out next comes Becky to a pop.

Becky immediately tackles Billie as the bell rings and goes to work. Becky keeps control and hits the Bexploder suplex. Billie ends up turning it around and sending Becky face-first into the ring post. We go to commercial with Becky down on the floor.