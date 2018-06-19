WWE Star Returns, UK Non-Spoiler Match Listings, HBK On Not Being A Bitter Old-Timer, Drew McIntyre

- Above is new video of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talking to BBC Radio 1Xtra while in the UK with the company this week with WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. Michaels talked about how he's a fan of the younger talents as he's not good at being the bitter old timer. Michaels, who is working at the WWE Performance Center as a Coach, also talks how Triple H is helping the next generations with the PC in Orlando.

"There's a whole world out there of Pete Dunnes that have watched local wrestling and the WWE on a global scale and they want to do it. That's the million dollar question - how do I do it? How do I start? What path do I take?, and now that's one of the things Hunter is trying to do, is give them sort of a path out but to be a littler easier," Michaels said. "Because he's understanding... the WWE global brand is affecting young men and woman around the world and they want to know how it is they can do this, and we're trying to make that a little bit easier. It's like any sport I would imagine, for y'all soccer is a lot faster and a lot better than it was 30-40 years ago. Every sport continues to progress and get better. The athletes get bigger and stronger and faster, more talented. And I think ours is the same way. I embrace that because I can remember when I was Pete's age and some of the old timers would look at me and go, 'Psssh, you kids today.' And I swore to myself I wasn't going to be that guy."

- Noam Dar returned to the ring at today's WWE NXT UK Championship special tapings at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. He participated in a Fatal 4 Way to crown a new #1 contender to the WWE UK Champion. Dar had been out of action since late November 2017 after suffering a meniscus tear during a Fatal 4 Way on RAW. He had surgery on December 15th and was expected to be out for 5-6 months.

The following matches were taped this week to air next Monday and Tuesday at 3pm EST on the WWE Network:

Monday, June 25th: WWE UK Title Tournament Special

* WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appears

* WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Zack Gibson vs. Jack Gallagher

* WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Joe Coffey vs. Dave Mastiff

* WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Flash Morgan Webster vs. Jordan Devlin

* WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Travis Banks vs. Ashton Smith

* WWE UK Title Tournament Semifinals: TBD vs. TBD

* WWE UK Title Tournament Finals: TBD vs. TBD

* Triple Threat to Determine Opponent for NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler: Killer Kelly vs. Isla Dawn vs. Toni Storm

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly)

Spoilers from day 1 are at this link.

Tuesday, June 26th: WWE NXT UK Championship Special

* Triple H appears with WWE UK General Manager Johnny Saint

* Charlie Morgan vs. Killer Kelly

* NXT Tag Team Title Match: Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong defend against Tyler Bate and Trent Seven

* NXT North American Title Match: Adam Cole defends against Wolfgang

* NXT Women's Title Match: Shayna Baszler defends against the winner of Monday's Triple Threat

* NXT Champion Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. EC3 and The Velveteen Dream

* Fatal 4 Way to Determine New #1 Contender to the WWE UK Title: Noam Dar vs. Mark Andrews vs. TBA vs. TBA

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defends against the winner of the UK Title tournament finals

Spoilers from day 2 are at this link.

- Drew McIntyre took to Twitter today and wrote the following on partner Dolph Ziggler defeating Seth Rollins to capture the WWE Intercontinental Title on last night's RAW: