Rey Mysterio And WWE Reportedly Negotiating Three-Year Deal

Rey Mysterio has appeared twice for WWE in the past six months and he was in a Royal Rumble environment each time. As the WWE Universe waits to see Mr. 6-1-9 once again, the idea of Mysterio making some kind of WWE return seems more likely than ever.

LuchaCentral reports Rey Mysterio is discussing a three-year deal with WWE. These on-going negotiations reportedly revolve around the idea of Rey Mysterio getting to work a part-time schedule with the company. This kind of part-time contract isn't atypical for a guy with Mysterio's name recognition but the deal reportedly hinges on Mysterio getting to work a limited schedule of some kind.

This information coincides with a previous report from PW Insider when it was reported in January after Mysterio's surprise Royal Rumble appearance that WWE wanted a full-time deal but Rey Mysterio would rather work a part-time schedule.

Mysterio was honored with his own holiday on June 19th in San Diego and he also spoke about this deal while during the event.

See Also Rey Mysterio Debuted For New Japan Pro Wrestling In The Meantime

When Rey Mysterio returned to WWE after nearly three years away from the company to surprise the Philadelphia fans and the rest of the WWE Universe at the 2018 Royal Rumble he said: "I'm truly blessed to come back and realize that the fans don't forget about you and not only the fans, but the WWE family. This is a universal reaction and it feels good, it feels great."

Triple H is reportedly the point person in current negotiations with Mysterio as well. It's still looking good for Rey Mysterio's WWE return, it's just a matter of working out the right deal.

If you use the quotes in this article please give a H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription

Source: Lucha Central