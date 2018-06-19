WWE 205 Live Coverage: Mustafa Ali Vs. Buddy Murphy Vs. Hideo Itami

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following SmackDown at 10pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

Tonight features Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Hideo Itami.

- Recap of Hideo Itami getting involved in Murphy vs. Ali from a few weeks back and how we got to tonight's triple threat match.

- Tom Phillips and Percy Watson on tonight with Nigel and Vic in the UK.

Drew Gulak (with The Brian Kendrick) vs. Lince Dorado (with Kalisto and Gran Metalik)

Lots of counters to get us started, neither wrestler getting much momentum until Gulak lands a headbutt to the sternum. Gulak with punches in the corner, Dorado with a moonsault off the second rope and brings Gulak down to the mat. Gulak recovers and continues to stomp away at Dorado with Kendrick taunting him on the outside. Gulak snaps the rope on the back of Dorado's neck and he falls to the floor.

Gulak tears at Dorado's mask, "I just want to see who it is!" They end up bumping heads and both go down as the referee starts up his ten count. Both up and Dorado hits a dropkick and tugs at Gulak's hair in response to him trying to rip off Dorado's mask. Dorado with a crossbody and hits a handspring stunner, cover, Kendrick quickly puts Gulak's leg on the rope. Lucha house party yells at the referee about it, Kendrick yanks Dorado's neck across the bottom rope, Gulak with a dragon sleeper for the tap out. He's tapped out all three members.

Winner: Drew Gulak via Submission

- Backstage, Drake Maverick tells the ref he doesn't want anything to get messed up in tonight's triple threat. He talks to Hideo Itami and tells him to be a professional and talk to him like a man instead of ruining one of his main events. Itami says there won't be a problem in the future, if he gets respect from Maverick. The GM says that respect goes both ways and tonight he should prove he belongs by performing well later tonight.

- Locker Room, Buddy Murphy getting ready for his match with Tony Nese amping him up.

- TJP heads out with a mic and says he's being wasted for yet another week by the worst GM, Drake Maverick, and gets some random guy in the ring. He asks his opponent a question if he really thinks he deserves to be in the ring with the best technical wrestler or if he's just some middle of the road guy that was pulled off the scrap heap. The guy ends up getting popped TJP in the face. TJP locks in the kneebar and won't let go as his opponent yells and yells. The match never officially gets started.

- Backstage, Mustafa Ali gets ready for his match. Cedric Alexander shakes his hand and gives him a nod before Ali heads off.

- Phillips and Watson talk about Lio Rush signing with 205 Live and will make his debut next week! Also next week: Lucha House Party vs. Jack Gallagher, Drew Gulak, and The Brian Kendrick.

Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy vs. Hideo Itami