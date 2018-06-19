SAnitY Arrives On SmackDown (Photos, Videos), Shelton Benjamin Loses Dark Match, Stephanie McMahon

- Above and below are new clips from Stephanie McMahon's recent episode of Undercover Boss on CBS.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio saw Tye Dillinger defeat Shelton Benjamin.

- SAnitY made their WWE TV main roster debuts on tonight's SmackDown and attacked The Usos before their match could begin. The group was called up from WWE NXT in the Superstar Shakeup in May and recently made their main roster live event debuts. Tonight's segment ended with Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe posing over The Usos as their music hit. Below are photos and clips from the latest blue brand arrival: