New Feud For Jeff Hardy Revealed (Video), Nikki Cross On SAnitY's SmackDown Debut, WWE 205 Live Note

By Marc Middleton | June 19, 2018

- It looks like WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy will now feud with Shinsuke Nakamura. As seen above, Hardy cut a crazy promo this week and warned Nakamura after their non-title match on last week's show. Nakamura later spoke to Renee Young and threatened Hardy with consequences if he crosses him again.

- Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode was called by Vic Joseph and Percy Watson. Nigel McGuinness missed the show as he has been in London, England to call the WWE UK Title Tournament specials with Mauro Ranallo.

- As noted, SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe) made their WWE SmackDown TV debuts on tonight's show by attacking The Usos before their match could begin. Below are post-attack comments from their former partner, Nikki Cross of WWE NXT:


