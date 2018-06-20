WrestlingInc.com

The Miz Gets Title Shot After WWE Tapings, Lio Rush's Debut, Andrade Almas Vs Sin Cara Delayed Again

By Marc Middleton | June 20, 2018

- Sin Cara was set to return from his shoulder injury on this week's WWE SmackDown for the match with Andrade "Cien" Almas but it did not happen. Above is new video of a furious Almas ranting on Cara and the match. Zelina Vega mocks Cara and wonders what the excuse is this week. Vega says Cara will have to face Almas, sooner than later, and Almas will show why he doesn't need any friends because he's the future of SmackDown.

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live and SmackDown tapings in Toledo, OH saw WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy retain over The Miz.

- WWE NXT Superstar Lio Rush will make his main roster in-ring debut on next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode, as announced on tonight's show. We noted earlier how WWE did an angle on Friday at the Performance Center that saw Rush sign his 205 Live contract with General Manager Drake Maverick. Rush tweeted the following on his debut:




