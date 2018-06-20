Rusev On AJ Styles Disrespecting Aiden English, Seth Rollins Vs. Dolph Ziggler Promo, Koko B. Ware

- As noted, Rusev won the Gauntlet Match on this week's WWE SmackDown and will now face WWE Champion AJ Styles at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 15th. Above is post-match video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Rusev and Aiden English. Rusev says AJ punching English after the match was disrespectful as English was just playing around. Rusev says they were trying to have a feel-good moment when AJ suddenly hit English, which he believes was the wrong move. Rusev goes on and says he's looking forward to seeing Styles at Extreme Rules.

- WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware turns 61 years old today.

- Below is a new promo for Seth Rollins vs. new WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler on next Monday's RAW from San Diego: