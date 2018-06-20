Tournament Matches Revealed For Chris Jericho's Cruise, Match Changed At ROH Best In The World, More

- Above is "Ace Reporter" Gregory Helms pulling a fast one over Marty Scurll (who didn't realize it was The Hurricane until Adam Page told him). Helms made his ROH debut last weekend at ROH State of the Art events in San Antonio and Dallas.

- As noted, over the weekend Punishment Martinez pinned Silas Young to become the new ROH World TV Champion. He initially had a match scheduled against Adam Page at ROH Best in the World on June 29, but the match has been changed to a Baltimore Street Fight for Martinez's newly won title.

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Cody vs. Marty Scurll (ROH World Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. The Young Bucks (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* The Kingdom (c) vs. EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Punishment Martinez (c) vs. Adam Page (Street Fight for the ROH World TV Championship)

* Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray

* Sumie Sakai, Tenille Dashwood, Jenny Rose, and Mayu Iwatani vs. Kelly Klein, Hazuki, Kagetsu, and Hana Kimura

* Jay Lethal vs. KUSHIDA

- Chris Jericho's Rock 'N Wrestling Rager at Sea (October 27-31) has announced the first round match-ups in the Sea of Honor tournament.

* Jay Lethal vs. BJ Whitmer

* Christopher Daniels vs. Delrious

* Marty Scurll vs. Rhett Titus

* Silas Young vs. Flip Gordon

* Mark Briscoe vs. Will Ferrara

* Adam Page vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Cheeseburger vs. Beer City Bruiser

* Jay Briscoe vs. Kenny King



