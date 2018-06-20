Seth Rollins On His WWE IC Title Loss, Tonight's WWE NXT, Mustafa Ali Knocks Hideo Itami (Video)

- Last night's WWE 205 Live main event saw Hideo Itami defeat Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali to move closer to a shot from WWE Crusierweight Champion Cedric Alexander. Above is post-show video of Ali reacting to the loss. Ali says he doesn't make excuses, Itami beat him, but shortcuts sit well with Itami. Ali says he always wins the right way and will never take a shortcut.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* The War Raiders vs. TM61

* Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai

- Seth Rollins took to Twitter last night and issued his first comments since losing the WWE Intercontinental Title to Dolph Ziggler on RAW. As noted, Rollins will get his rematch in San Diego next Monday.