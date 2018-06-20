WrestlingInc.com

The Undertaker Social Media Update, William Regal Returning To WWE NXT TV Soon, AJ Styles - WWE 2K19

By Marc Middleton | June 20, 2018

- Above is a new UpUpDownDown blog with a behind-the-scenes look at the WWE 2K19 cover reveal earlier this week with WWE Champion AJ Styles.

WWE 2K19 Video Game Full Details, Art For Special Editions With AJ Styles, Million Dollar Challenge
- WWE NXT General Manager William Regal is scheduled to return to TV at Thursday's tapings from Full Sail University, according to PWInsider. As noted, Regal has missed the last few tapings due to a health issue that popped up before WrestleMania 34.

- Michelle McCool took to social media last night and confirmed that the @undertaker account on Instagram is the real deal. Below is her post confirming the account and the only three posts that appear on The Dead Man's account as of this writing:

YES, y'all....THIS is official! My man @undertaker is officially on IG & this is his ONLY account! Sit back & enjoy the ride.....#myheart #hubs

