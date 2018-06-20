The Undertaker Social Media Update, William Regal Returning To WWE NXT TV Soon, AJ Styles - WWE 2K19

- Above is a new UpUpDownDown blog with a behind-the-scenes look at the WWE 2K19 cover reveal earlier this week with WWE Champion AJ Styles.

- WWE NXT General Manager William Regal is scheduled to return to TV at Thursday's tapings from Full Sail University, according to PWInsider. As noted, Regal has missed the last few tapings due to a health issue that popped up before WrestleMania 34.

- Michelle McCool took to social media last night and confirmed that the @undertaker account on Instagram is the real deal. Below is her post confirming the account and the only three posts that appear on The Dead Man's account as of this writing:

YES, y'all....THIS is official! My man @undertaker is officially on IG & this is his ONLY account! Sit back & enjoy the ride.....#myheart #hubs

The Deadman A post shared by Undertaker (@undertaker) on May 29, 2018 at 7:33am PDT

When two worlds collide @postmalone A post shared by Undertaker (@undertaker) on Jun 17, 2018 at 11:17am PDT