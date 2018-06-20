Triple H Avoids Brock Lesnar Question While Promoting WWE UK Tournament

During a media scrum for the WWE UK Championship tournament (video above from Inside the Ropes) Triple H was asked about Brock Lesnar's contract and if he would be allowed to go to UFC for a potential fight while still working for the WWE. Triple H sidestepped the question as he said the WWE was in the UK for the WWE UK Tournament.

"So, I think this was about the UK tournament...[points at person asking the question and chuckles]. But to be honest, I don't have a comment on Brock [Lesnar], the UFC, or any of that. We're here for the UK."

This is not the first time Triple H has been asked about Brock and declined to say much about the situation. Back in March while in India, Triple H had an interview with News18 and was asked then about Lesnar's contract.

"To be honest I really don't have anything to share in this conversation and we'll see where it goes," Triple H told News18. "Brock is Brock, he's an interesting guy to be with, makes it challenging which is always wonderful and we're working on it. We'll see where that goes as time goes on."

While it was expected that Lesnar would drop the title to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, in the latest report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that's not a done deal. Lesnar is not currently confirmed for SummerSlam or any other WWE dates.

Lesnar became the longest-reigning champion of the modern era earlier this month after passing CM Punk's reign of 434 days as WWE Champion. WWE now recognizes Lesnar's current world title reign as the 6th longest of all-time and the longest of the 2010s. UFC President Dana White confirmed at Saturday's UFC 225 event that Lesnar is still interested in returning to UFC in the near future.

See Also Big Cass Reportedly Released Due To Personal Conduct Issues, Past Issues With Cass

WWE just finished up two days of tapings for the WWE UK Championship tournament that will air on the WWE Network on June 25 and 26 at 3pm ET. If you want to see spoilers, here are the results from the first and second day of tapings.